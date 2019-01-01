QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.5 - 12.25
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.93
EPS
-2.04
Shares
117.9M
Outstanding
VNV Global is an investment company. It is focused on long-term investments in primarily unlisted companies in both developed and emerging markets. The company's business concept is to identify and invest in assets with potential for value appreciation with a special focus on businesses with strong network effects. The investment portfolio consists of holdings in the sectors of digital health, mobility, classifieds, and other.

Analyst Ratings

VNV Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VNV Global (VSTKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VNV Global (OTCPK: VSTKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VNV Global's (VSTKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VNV Global.

Q

What is the target price for VNV Global (VSTKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VNV Global

Q

Current Stock Price for VNV Global (VSTKF)?

A

The stock price for VNV Global (OTCPK: VSTKF) is $8.5 last updated Today at 2:31:08 PM.

Q

Does VNV Global (VSTKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VNV Global.

Q

When is VNV Global (OTCPK:VSTKF) reporting earnings?

A

VNV Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VNV Global (VSTKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VNV Global.

Q

What sector and industry does VNV Global (VSTKF) operate in?

A

VNV Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.