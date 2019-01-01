QQQ
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (ARCA: VRP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF's (VRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (ARCA: VRP) is $24.55 last updated Today at 3:55:23 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 22, 2018.

Q

When is Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (ARCA:VRP) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) operate in?

A

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.