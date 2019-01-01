QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
36.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
Valor Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in metals exploration and project development, primarily the Berenguela copper-silver deposit in the Puno Department and Picha Project copper-silver exploration project, located in the Moquegua Department of southern Peru.

Valor Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valor Resources (VOYRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valor Resources (OTCPK: VOYRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valor Resources's (VOYRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valor Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Valor Resources (VOYRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valor Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Valor Resources (VOYRF)?

A

The stock price for Valor Resources (OTCPK: VOYRF) is $0.01 last updated Wed Oct 20 2021 19:36:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valor Resources (VOYRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valor Resources.

Q

When is Valor Resources (OTCPK:VOYRF) reporting earnings?

A

Valor Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valor Resources (VOYRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valor Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Valor Resources (VOYRF) operate in?

A

Valor Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.