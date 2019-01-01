Vonovia SE is a residential real estate company based out of Germany. Vonovia owns and manages a multitude of residential units in many German cities and regions. The company makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization, and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. In addition to conducting property management, it handles financing, service, and coordination tasks. Furthermore, it is responsible for the control and monitoring systems as well as risk management. Operations are split into three units: rental, extension, and sales. Outside of extension and rental services, Vonovia's sales activities include managing its portfolio and real estate sales from any of its subportfolios.