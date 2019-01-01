ñol

VOC Energy
(NYSE:VOC)
8.35
0.03[0.36%]
At close: Jun 7
8.12
-0.2300[-2.75%]
After Hours: 8:45AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.33 - 8.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding12.7M / 17M
Vol / Avg.- / 175.5K
Mkt Cap141.9M
P/E11.16
50d Avg. Price7.42
Div / Yield1.12/13.74%
Payout Ratio100
EPS0.25
Total Float12.7M

VOC Energy (NYSE:VOC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for VOC Energy

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

VOC Energy Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for VOC Energy (VOC)?
A

The latest price target for VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) was reported by RBC Capital on October 23, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting VOC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.17% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for VOC Energy (VOC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) was provided by RBC Capital, and VOC Energy downgraded their underperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for VOC Energy (VOC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VOC Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VOC Energy was filed on October 23, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 23, 2015.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating VOC Energy (VOC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VOC Energy (VOC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $10.00 to $7.00. The current price VOC Energy (VOC) is trading at is $8.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

