VOC Energy (NYSE:VOC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VOC Energy
VOC Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) was reported by RBC Capital on October 23, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting VOC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.17% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) was provided by RBC Capital, and VOC Energy downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VOC Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VOC Energy was filed on October 23, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 23, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VOC Energy (VOC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $10.00 to $7.00. The current price VOC Energy (VOC) is trading at is $8.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.