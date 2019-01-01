QQQ
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ: VMBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF's (VMBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ: VMBS) was reported by DA Davidson on November 5, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VMBS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ: VMBS) is $51.0913 last updated Today at 3:32:09 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) operate in?

A

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.