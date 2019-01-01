Volution Group PLC supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions. Its products are categorized into residential ventilation, commercial ventilation, other products and Torin-Sifan. It operates through two segments Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). Most of the revenues are derived from the sale of residential ventilation products to the Swedish residential refurbishment ventilation markets and German heat recovery residential ventilation systems market. The company's operations are conducted through the United Kingdom, Europe, and Sweden.