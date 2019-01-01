Van Lanschot Kempen NV is an independent wealth management bank operating primarily in the Netherlands. Its key areas of service include private banking, asset management, and merchant banking, which drive the vast majority of operating income. Most of the bank's earning assets are loans and advances, a majority of which are mortgages. The bank seeks to differentiate itself from traditional competitors with its focus on niche markets and brand recognition. Private banking is the bank's largest core segment. Its private banking customers are mostly entrepreneurs, family businesses, business professionals, executives, and high-net-worth individuals. The most notable portion of the bank's corporate lending book is in the real estate industry.