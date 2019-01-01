QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Van Lanschot Kempen NV is an independent wealth management bank operating primarily in the Netherlands. Its key areas of service include private banking, asset management, and merchant banking, which drive the vast majority of operating income. Most of the bank's earning assets are loans and advances, a majority of which are mortgages. The bank seeks to differentiate itself from traditional competitors with its focus on niche markets and brand recognition. Private banking is the bank's largest core segment. Its private banking customers are mostly entrepreneurs, family businesses, business professionals, executives, and high-net-worth individuals. The most notable portion of the bank's corporate lending book is in the real estate industry.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Van Lanschot Kempen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Van Lanschot Kempen (VLNVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Van Lanschot Kempen (OTCPK: VLNVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Van Lanschot Kempen's (VLNVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Van Lanschot Kempen.

Q

What is the target price for Van Lanschot Kempen (VLNVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Van Lanschot Kempen

Q

Current Stock Price for Van Lanschot Kempen (VLNVF)?

A

The stock price for Van Lanschot Kempen (OTCPK: VLNVF) is $25.97 last updated Tue Jun 22 2021 14:38:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Van Lanschot Kempen (VLNVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Van Lanschot Kempen.

Q

When is Van Lanschot Kempen (OTCPK:VLNVF) reporting earnings?

A

Van Lanschot Kempen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Van Lanschot Kempen (VLNVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Van Lanschot Kempen.

Q

What sector and industry does Van Lanschot Kempen (VLNVF) operate in?

A

Van Lanschot Kempen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.