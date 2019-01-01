ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vitro SAB de
(OTCEM:VITOF)
1.00
00
At close: Mar 28
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 1.29
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 470M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap470M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Vitro SAB de (OTC:VITOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vitro SAB de reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$552.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Vitro SAB de using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Vitro SAB de Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vitro SAB de (OTCEM:VITOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Vitro SAB de

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vitro SAB de (OTCEM:VITOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Vitro SAB de

Q
What were Vitro SAB de’s (OTCEM:VITOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Vitro SAB de

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.