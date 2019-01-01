QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
V IP Comlink is a development stage company, which has an executing restructuring plan that involves acquiring existing operations, consolidation of business functions and partnering with industry leaders to provide leading edge products and services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

V Comlink Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy V Comlink (VIPK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of V Comlink (OTCEM: VIPK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are V Comlink's (VIPK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for V Comlink.

Q

What is the target price for V Comlink (VIPK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for V Comlink

Q

Current Stock Price for V Comlink (VIPK)?

A

The stock price for V Comlink (OTCEM: VIPK) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 14:32:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does V Comlink (VIPK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for V Comlink.

Q

When is V Comlink (OTCEM:VIPK) reporting earnings?

A

V Comlink does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is V Comlink (VIPK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for V Comlink.

Q

What sector and industry does V Comlink (VIPK) operate in?

A

V Comlink is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.