Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (ARCA: VIOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF's (VIOO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (ARCA: VIOO) is $192.68 last updated Today at 3:17:06 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2017.

Q

When is Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (ARCA:VIOO) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) operate in?

A

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.