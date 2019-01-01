QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets

ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (ARCA: VIDI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund's (VIDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund.

Q

What is the target price for ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI)?

A

The stock price for ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (ARCA: VIDI) is $25.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2018.

Q

When is ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (ARCA:VIDI) reporting earnings?

A

ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) operate in?

A

ETF Series Solutions Trust Vident International Equity Fund is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the ARCA.