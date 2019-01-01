QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
12.9M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
86.2M
Outstanding
Greenhawk Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of the Storo Gold Project located in Greenland.


Greenhawk Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Greenhawk Resources (VGGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenhawk Resources (OTCPK: VGGOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenhawk Resources's (VGGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenhawk Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Greenhawk Resources (VGGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenhawk Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenhawk Resources (VGGOF)?

A

The stock price for Greenhawk Resources (OTCPK: VGGOF) is $0.1495 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenhawk Resources (VGGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenhawk Resources.

Q

When is Greenhawk Resources (OTCPK:VGGOF) reporting earnings?

A

Greenhawk Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenhawk Resources (VGGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenhawk Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenhawk Resources (VGGOF) operate in?

A

Greenhawk Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.