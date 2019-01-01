QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
ViaDerma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused to bring new products to market through research and development. It is engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical related products in the United States of America. Its main product Vitastem is used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

Analyst Ratings

ViaDerma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ViaDerma (VDRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ViaDerma (OTCPK: VDRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ViaDerma's (VDRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ViaDerma.

Q

What is the target price for ViaDerma (VDRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ViaDerma

Q

Current Stock Price for ViaDerma (VDRM)?

A

The stock price for ViaDerma (OTCPK: VDRM) is $0.00657 last updated Today at 2:56:00 PM.

Q

Does ViaDerma (VDRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ViaDerma.

Q

When is ViaDerma (OTCPK:VDRM) reporting earnings?

A

ViaDerma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ViaDerma (VDRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ViaDerma.

Q

What sector and industry does ViaDerma (VDRM) operate in?

A

ViaDerma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.