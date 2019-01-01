QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vodka Brands Corp is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, importing and distributing vodka products. The company markets and sells its products under Blue diamond and Diamond girl brand names. Its products are sold to wholesale distributors as well as state alcohol beverage control products in the US.

Vodka Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vodka Brands (VDKB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vodka Brands (OTCPK: VDKB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vodka Brands's (VDKB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vodka Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Vodka Brands (VDKB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vodka Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Vodka Brands (VDKB)?

A

The stock price for Vodka Brands (OTCPK: VDKB) is $3 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:29:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vodka Brands (VDKB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vodka Brands.

Q

When is Vodka Brands (OTCPK:VDKB) reporting earnings?

A

Vodka Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vodka Brands (VDKB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vodka Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Vodka Brands (VDKB) operate in?

A

Vodka Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.