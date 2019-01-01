QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Viabuilt Ventures Inc, through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing luxury hand-crafted fire pit tables as well as other outdoor furniture products. It has established an extensive distribution network of Brick & Mortar retail stores and luxury online retail locations.

Viabuilt Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viabuilt Ventures (VBVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viabuilt Ventures (OTCPK: VBVT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Viabuilt Ventures's (VBVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viabuilt Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Viabuilt Ventures (VBVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viabuilt Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Viabuilt Ventures (VBVT)?

A

The stock price for Viabuilt Ventures (OTCPK: VBVT) is $0.512 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:37:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viabuilt Ventures (VBVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viabuilt Ventures.

Q

When is Viabuilt Ventures (OTCPK:VBVT) reporting earnings?

A

Viabuilt Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viabuilt Ventures (VBVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viabuilt Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Viabuilt Ventures (VBVT) operate in?

A

Viabuilt Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.