QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0/0.65%
52 Wk
0 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
765.4M
Payout Ratio
13.71
Open
-
P/E
14.82
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Viva Biotech Holdings is an integrated drug discovery platform. The company's operating segment includes Drug discovery services and Contract Development Manufacture Organisation (CDMO) and commercialisation services. It generates maximum revenue from the Drug discovery services segment. The Drug discovery services segment includes structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers for their pre-clinical stage innovative drug development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Viva Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viva Biotech (VBIZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viva Biotech (OTCPK: VBIZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viva Biotech's (VBIZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viva Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Viva Biotech (VBIZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viva Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Viva Biotech (VBIZF)?

A

The stock price for Viva Biotech (OTCPK: VBIZF) is $0.3975 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:08:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viva Biotech (VBIZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viva Biotech.

Q

When is Viva Biotech (OTCPK:VBIZF) reporting earnings?

A

Viva Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viva Biotech (VBIZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viva Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Viva Biotech (VBIZF) operate in?

A

Viva Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.