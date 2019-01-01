ñol

Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF), Dividends

Invesco Bond issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Invesco Bond generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.79%

Annual Dividend

$0.624

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Invesco Bond Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Invesco Bond (VBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invesco Bond. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Invesco Bond (VBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Invesco Bond ($VBF) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Invesco Bond (VBF) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Invesco Bond (VBF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Invesco Bond (VBF) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF)?
A

Invesco Bond has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Invesco Bond (VBF) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

