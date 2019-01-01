Innovate (NYSE:VATE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$412.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$412.8M
Earnings History
Innovate Questions & Answers
When is Innovate (NYSE:VATE) reporting earnings?
Innovate (VATE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Innovate (NYSE:VATE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.44, which missed the estimate of $-0.18.
What were Innovate’s (NYSE:VATE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $378.7M, which missed the estimate of $424.2M.
