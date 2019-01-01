QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (ARCA: UYM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Ultra Basic Materials's (UYM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (ARCA: UYM) is $90.625 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:41:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (ARCA:UYM) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) operate in?

A

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.