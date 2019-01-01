|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (ARCA: UYG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra Financials.
There is no analysis for ProShares Ultra Financials
The stock price for ProShares Ultra Financials (ARCA: UYG) is $61.2459 last updated Today at 2:30:42 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.
ProShares Ultra Financials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra Financials.
ProShares Ultra Financials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.