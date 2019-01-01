|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (ARCA: UXI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra Industrials.
There is no analysis for ProShares Ultra Industrials
The stock price for ProShares Ultra Industrials (ARCA: UXI) is $24.6911 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:24:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2018.
ProShares Ultra Industrials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra Industrials.
ProShares Ultra Industrials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.