US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO), Quotes and News Summary

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ: UTWO)
You can purchase shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ: UTWO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF.
There is no analysis for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
The stock price for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ: UTWO) is $49.821 last updated August 9, 2022, 2:07 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF.