QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (ARCA: USFR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund's (USFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund.

Q

What is the target price for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)?

A

The stock price for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (ARCA: USFR) is $25.145 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2021.

Q

When is WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (ARCA:USFR) reporting earnings?

A

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) operate in?

A

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the ARCA.