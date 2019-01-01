QQQ
US Copper Corp is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on advancing its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in Plumas County, California to the production stage. The project includes copper sulfide and copper oxide resources with silver and gold credits in three deposits- Moonlight, Superior, and Engels - hosted in Jurassic intrusive rocks.

US Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Copper (USCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Copper (OTCQB: USCUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are US Copper's (USCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US Copper.

Q

What is the target price for US Copper (USCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for US Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for US Copper (USCUF)?

A

The stock price for US Copper (OTCQB: USCUF) is $0.0499 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:23:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Copper (USCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Copper.

Q

When is US Copper (OTCQB:USCUF) reporting earnings?

A

US Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is US Copper (USCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does US Copper (USCUF) operate in?

A

US Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.