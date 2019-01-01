QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (ARCA: URTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraPro Russell2000's (URTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (ARCA: URTY) is $68.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 14, 2017 to stockholders of record on July 10, 2017.

Q

When is ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (ARCA:URTY) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.