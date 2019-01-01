|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DevEx Resources (OTCPK: UREQF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for DevEx Resources.
There is no analysis for DevEx Resources
The stock price for DevEx Resources (OTCPK: UREQF) is $0.45 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 20:58:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for DevEx Resources.
DevEx Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for DevEx Resources.
DevEx Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.