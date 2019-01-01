QQQ
DevEx Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, gold, and other base metals. The company's property portfolio consists of exploration licenses covering various deposit styles in Northern Territory and Western Australia. It owns interests in the Nabarlek Uranium Project, Dundas Project, and the Junee Copper-Gold Project among others.

DevEx Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy DevEx Resources (UREQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DevEx Resources (OTCPK: UREQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DevEx Resources's (UREQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DevEx Resources.

Q

What is the target price for DevEx Resources (UREQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DevEx Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for DevEx Resources (UREQF)?

A

The stock price for DevEx Resources (OTCPK: UREQF) is $0.45 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 20:58:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DevEx Resources (UREQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DevEx Resources.

Q

When is DevEx Resources (OTCPK:UREQF) reporting earnings?

A

DevEx Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DevEx Resources (UREQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DevEx Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does DevEx Resources (UREQF) operate in?

A

DevEx Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.