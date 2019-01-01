Unifiedpost Group SA is a cloud-based platform for SME business services built on documents, identity, and payments. Its document solutions, which include Unifiedpost Sign and Unifiedpost Digitally Registered, take care of the entire invoicing process, end-to-end, whether the recipient is a consumer, another business, or a government. Its Identity services provide secure platforms for online identification and onboarding. Through Unifiedpost Payments, It has secured a license to act as a payment institute from the Belgian National Bank, allowing them to create accounts and manage payments on its customer's behalf and completing the order-to-cash value chain. The company's geographical segments are Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Lithuania, and the Rest of the world.