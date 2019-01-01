QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
UOL Group Ltd is a general real estate company. The company maintains an extensive portfolio in Singapore that is composed of development and investment properties, hotels, and serviced suites. The development properties consist of residential units, office towers, and shopping centers. UOL Group's property development segment generates the vast majority of its revenue, followed by hotel operations. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy.

UOL Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UOL Group (UOLGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UOL Group (OTCPK: UOLGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UOL Group's (UOLGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UOL Group.

Q

What is the target price for UOL Group (UOLGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UOL Group

Q

Current Stock Price for UOL Group (UOLGY)?

A

The stock price for UOL Group (OTCPK: UOLGY) is $21.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:47:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UOL Group (UOLGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 25, 2012.

Q

When is UOL Group (OTCPK:UOLGY) reporting earnings?

A

UOL Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UOL Group (UOLGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UOL Group.

Q

What sector and industry does UOL Group (UOLGY) operate in?

A

UOL Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.