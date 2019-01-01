UNIQA Insurance Group AG is a diversified insurance company that operates as a direct insurer in two core markets: Austria and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates a product portfolio that focuses primarily on life insurance, property and casualty insurance, followed by health insurance. Uniqa generates revenue through the premiums on these products. The company focuses on its position as a direct insurer as it attempts to expand the number of customers seeking coverage, while aiming to gradually restructure low-margin portfolios that it manages.