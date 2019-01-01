QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.07 - 12.43
Mkt Cap
66.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.23
EPS
0.42
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
U&I Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in United States. The company, through its subsidiary, offers services of a community bank. The bank's operations include commercial banking services, such as lending activities, deposit products, and other cash management services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

U&I Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U&I Financial (UNIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U&I Financial (OTCQX: UNIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are U&I Financial's (UNIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for U&I Financial.

Q

What is the target price for U&I Financial (UNIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for U&I Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for U&I Financial (UNIF)?

A

The stock price for U&I Financial (OTCQX: UNIF) is $11.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:59:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U&I Financial (UNIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for U&I Financial.

Q

When is U&I Financial (OTCQX:UNIF) reporting earnings?

A

U&I Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is U&I Financial (UNIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U&I Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does U&I Financial (UNIF) operate in?

A

U&I Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.