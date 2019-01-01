QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Porter Holding International Inc is a commercial platform provider that offers O2O (Network and Entity) Services and only focuses on commodities and merchants. It provides commodities and merchants with concrete platforms and operations in terms of online marketing coverage and offline marketing services. The company's operating segment includes Consulting services and Training services and others. It generates maximum revenue from Consulting services segment.


Porter Holding Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Porter Holding Intl (ULNV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Porter Holding Intl (OTCPK: ULNV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Porter Holding Intl's (ULNV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Porter Holding Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Porter Holding Intl (ULNV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Porter Holding Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Porter Holding Intl (ULNV)?

A

The stock price for Porter Holding Intl (OTCPK: ULNV) is $1.01 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:33:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Porter Holding Intl (ULNV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Porter Holding Intl.

Q

When is Porter Holding Intl (OTCPK:ULNV) reporting earnings?

A

Porter Holding Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Porter Holding Intl (ULNV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Porter Holding Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Porter Holding Intl (ULNV) operate in?

A

Porter Holding Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.