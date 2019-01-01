ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Ultrafabrics Holdings
(OTCPK:UFHGF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 7.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS77.51

Ultrafabrics Holdings Stock (OTC:UFHGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ultrafabrics Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$4.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ultrafabrics Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ultrafabrics Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ultrafabrics Holdings (OTCPK:UFHGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ultrafabrics Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ultrafabrics Holdings (OTCPK:UFHGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Ultrafabrics Holdings

Q
What were Ultrafabrics Holdings’s (OTCPK:UFHGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ultrafabrics Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.