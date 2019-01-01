QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:47AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (UCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (ARCA: UCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares Ultra Consumer Services's (UCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (UCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (UCC)?

A

The stock price for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (ARCA: UCC) is $39.7553 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (UCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (ARCA:UCC) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (UCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra Consumer Services.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (UCC) operate in?

A

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.