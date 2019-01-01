Comments

U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in U-BX Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:UBXG) increased during the last reporting period, rising from 33.14K to 45.66K. This put 0.3% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for U-BX Technology gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of U-BX Technology's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of 44.00K shares traded per day, it would take 1.04 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

UBXG U-BX Technology Ltd. Ordinary 07/15/2024 07/24/2024 0.30% 15,405,599 45,659 43,995 1.04
UBXG U-BX Technology Ltd. Ordinary 06/28/2024 07/10/2024 0.22% 15,405,599 33,141 81,179 1
UBXG U-BX Technology Ltd. Ordinary 06/14/2024 06/26/2024 0.48% 15,405,599 74,141 172,738 1
UBXG U-BX Technology Ltd. Ordinary 05/31/2024 06/11/2024 0.13% 15,405,599 19,517 79,926 1
UBXG U-BX Technology Ltd. Ordinary 05/15/2024 05/24/2024 0.10% 15,405,599 15,535 10,076 1.54
UBXG U-BX Technology Ltd. Ordinary 04/30/2024 05/09/2024 0.06% 15,405,599 9,089 37,057 1
UBXG U-BX Technology Ltd. Ordinary 04/15/2024 04/24/2024 0.09% 15,405,599 13,975 328,927 1

