U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in U-BX Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:UBXG) increased during the last reporting period, rising from 33.14K to 45.66K. This put 0.3% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for U-BX Technology gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of U-BX Technology's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of 44.00K shares traded per day, it would take 1.04 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.