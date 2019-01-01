QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry, through its subsidiary, in the United States. The firm derives maximum revenue from the Contract manufacturing services segment which involves the provision of Pulse Systems to the medical device industry.

United American Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United American (UAHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United American (OTCPK: UAHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United American's (UAHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United American.

Q

What is the target price for United American (UAHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United American

Q

Current Stock Price for United American (UAHC)?

A

The stock price for United American (OTCPK: UAHC) is $0.026 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:47:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United American (UAHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United American.

Q

When is United American (OTCPK:UAHC) reporting earnings?

A

United American does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United American (UAHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United American.

Q

What sector and industry does United American (UAHC) operate in?

A

United American is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.