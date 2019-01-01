QQQ
Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (TYD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (ARCA: TYD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs's (TYD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs.

Q

What is the target price for Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (TYD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs

Q

Current Stock Price for Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (TYD)?

A

The stock price for Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (ARCA: TYD) is $47.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:35:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (TYD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.

Q

When is Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (ARCA:TYD) reporting earnings?

A

Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (TYD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs.

Q

What sector and industry does Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs (TYD) operate in?

A

Direxion Daily 10-Yr Treasury Bull 3x Shrs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.