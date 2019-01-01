QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 0.94
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.16
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 11:21AM
Tullow Oil PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company conducts exploration, appraisal, and development activities in African and Atlantic regions. The majority of revenue is derived from West African assets, with a focus in offshore fields. Assets used in oil and gas production are acquired through licenses. Tullow depends on seismic and geophysical data to assess potential oil in its fields. Commercially viable oil is sold to a range of customers globally. Traditionally, the company has paid the host government several taxes as well as land rentals, training, and ongoing license costs to operate in its primary regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tullow Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tullow Oil (TUWLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tullow Oil (OTCPK: TUWLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tullow Oil's (TUWLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tullow Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Tullow Oil (TUWLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tullow Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Tullow Oil (TUWLF)?

A

The stock price for Tullow Oil (OTCPK: TUWLF) is $0.7125 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:24:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tullow Oil (TUWLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tullow Oil.

Q

When is Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) reporting earnings?

A

Tullow Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tullow Oil (TUWLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tullow Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Tullow Oil (TUWLF) operate in?

A

Tullow Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.