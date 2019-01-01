QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.520-0.530 -0.0100
REV2.160M2.050M-110.000K

TuSimple Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TuSimple Hldgs (TSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ: TSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TuSimple Hldgs's (TSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TuSimple Hldgs (TSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ: TSP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting TSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.90% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TuSimple Hldgs (TSP)?

A

The stock price for TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ: TSP) is $16.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TuSimple Hldgs (TSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TuSimple Hldgs.

Q

When is TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) reporting earnings?

A

TuSimple Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is TuSimple Hldgs (TSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TuSimple Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does TuSimple Hldgs (TSP) operate in?

A

TuSimple Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.