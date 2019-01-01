|Q1 2022
|-0.520
|-0.530
|-0.0100
|2.160M
|2.050M
|-110.000K
Other companies in TuSimple Hldgs’s space includes: Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ: TSP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting TSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.90% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ: TSP) is $16.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TuSimple Hldgs.
TuSimple Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TuSimple Hldgs.
TuSimple Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.