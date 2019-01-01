Therapeutic Solutions International Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. It is engaged in developing a range of immune-modulatory agents to target certain cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, fight periodontal disease, and for daily health. The business divisions of the company are Nutraceutical Division which produces ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients to help promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality, Emvolio, Inc which develops products that can be used together to attack cancer as different levels, and sandbox dental labs, Inc consists of dental laboratory to manufacture and fill prescriptions from dentist.