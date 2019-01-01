QQQ
Tsodilo Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company that is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Republic of Botswana. The company is actively reviewing additional diamond base and precious metal opportunities within Southern Africa. Its projects include Botswana Diamond, Xaudum Iron, and Idada 361.


Tsodilo Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tsodilo Resources (TSDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tsodilo Resources (OTCQB: TSDRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tsodilo Resources's (TSDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tsodilo Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Tsodilo Resources (TSDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tsodilo Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Tsodilo Resources (TSDRF)?

A

The stock price for Tsodilo Resources (OTCQB: TSDRF) is $0.5124 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tsodilo Resources (TSDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tsodilo Resources.

Q

When is Tsodilo Resources (OTCQB:TSDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Tsodilo Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tsodilo Resources (TSDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tsodilo Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Tsodilo Resources (TSDRF) operate in?

A

Tsodilo Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.