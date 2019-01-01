QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
755.9K
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
14.2M
Outstanding
Troubadour Resources Inc is a copper and gold explorer focused on the Amarillo Project, which is strategically located in one of Canada's most prolific copper belts. The company's only segment include the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. Geographically, it operates in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Troubadour Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Troubadour Resources (TROUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Troubadour Resources (OTCPK: TROUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Troubadour Resources's (TROUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Troubadour Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Troubadour Resources (TROUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Troubadour Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Troubadour Resources (TROUF)?

A

The stock price for Troubadour Resources (OTCPK: TROUF) is $0.0533 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 14:49:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Troubadour Resources (TROUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Troubadour Resources.

Q

When is Troubadour Resources (OTCPK:TROUF) reporting earnings?

A

Troubadour Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Troubadour Resources (TROUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Troubadour Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Troubadour Resources (TROUF) operate in?

A

Troubadour Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.