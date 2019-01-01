QQQ
Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (ARCA: TRND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF's (TRND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND)?

A

The stock price for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (ARCA: TRND) is $29.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF.

Q

When is Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (ARCA:TRND) reporting earnings?

A

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) operate in?

A

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.