QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Trio Resources Inc is an exploration stage company principally engaged in the acquisition, maintenance, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It owns and acquires historical old mines, known to be rich in resources, and develops and runs the mining operations of its properties. Its project includes Duncan Kerr property located in Ontario, Canada which is well known for its base and precious metal production.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trio Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trio Resources (TRII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trio Resources (OTCEM: TRII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trio Resources's (TRII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trio Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Trio Resources (TRII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trio Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Trio Resources (TRII)?

A

The stock price for Trio Resources (OTCEM: TRII) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:32:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trio Resources (TRII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trio Resources.

Q

When is Trio Resources (OTCEM:TRII) reporting earnings?

A

Trio Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trio Resources (TRII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trio Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Trio Resources (TRII) operate in?

A

Trio Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.