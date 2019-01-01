QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.71 - 1
Mkt Cap
16.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
22M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Traction Uranium Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Traction Uranium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Traction Uranium (TRCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Traction Uranium (OTCPK: TRCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Traction Uranium's (TRCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Traction Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Traction Uranium (TRCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Traction Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Traction Uranium (TRCTF)?

A

The stock price for Traction Uranium (OTCPK: TRCTF) is $0.7382 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:36:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Traction Uranium (TRCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Traction Uranium.

Q

When is Traction Uranium (OTCPK:TRCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Traction Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Traction Uranium (TRCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Traction Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Traction Uranium (TRCTF) operate in?

A

Traction Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.