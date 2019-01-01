QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.1K
Div / Yield
0.92/5.96%
52 Wk
14.31 - 21.68
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
17.4
Open
-
P/E
5.32
EPS
98.64
Shares
318.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tosoh Corp manufactures and sells a variety of petrochemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments, based on product type. The Petrochemical segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells olefins and polymers, including ethylene and polyvinyl chloride, which are used to make plastics for a variety of end uses. The Chlor-Alkali segment sells caustic soda used to make soap, baking soda, and water treatment products. The Specialty segment sells battery materials, a variety of zirconia products, bromine used in electronics flame retardants, and clinical diagnostics equipment. The Engineering segment provides construction and water treatment services. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tosoh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tosoh (TOSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tosoh (OTCPK: TOSCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tosoh's (TOSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tosoh.

Q

What is the target price for Tosoh (TOSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tosoh

Q

Current Stock Price for Tosoh (TOSCF)?

A

The stock price for Tosoh (OTCPK: TOSCF) is $15.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tosoh (TOSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tosoh.

Q

When is Tosoh (OTCPK:TOSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Tosoh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tosoh (TOSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tosoh.

Q

What sector and industry does Tosoh (TOSCF) operate in?

A

Tosoh is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.