Tosoh Corp manufactures and sells a variety of petrochemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments, based on product type. The Petrochemical segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells olefins and polymers, including ethylene and polyvinyl chloride, which are used to make plastics for a variety of end uses. The Chlor-Alkali segment sells caustic soda used to make soap, baking soda, and water treatment products. The Specialty segment sells battery materials, a variety of zirconia products, bromine used in electronics flame retardants, and clinical diagnostics equipment. The Engineering segment provides construction and water treatment services. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.