|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (ARCA: TOLZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF.
There is no analysis for ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF
The stock price for ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (ARCA: TOLZ) is $45.6701 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF.
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.