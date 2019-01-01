QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.46/11.52%
52 Wk
3.96 - 5.8
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
59.38
Open
-
P/E
5.46
EPS
0.02
Shares
513.3M
Outstanding
PostNL NV is based in the Netherlands, TNT is a integrated express shipping provider. Its express division generates roughly 70% of total revenue, while 40% comes from the company''s legacy mail business, which serves the Dutch postal market. Key strategic initiatives revolve around stabilizing mail segment profitability and capitalizing on positive express package and freight delivery trends in emerging markets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PostNL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PostNL (TNTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PostNL (OTCPK: TNTFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PostNL's (TNTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PostNL.

Q

What is the target price for PostNL (TNTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PostNL

Q

Current Stock Price for PostNL (TNTFF)?

A

The stock price for PostNL (OTCPK: TNTFF) is $3.96 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:42:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PostNL (TNTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PostNL.

Q

When is PostNL (OTCPK:TNTFF) reporting earnings?

A

PostNL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PostNL (TNTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PostNL.

Q

What sector and industry does PostNL (TNTFF) operate in?

A

PostNL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.