QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 1.96
Mkt Cap
45.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.93
EPS
0.07
Shares
23.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jade Power Trust is engaged in the energy business. It is focused on the development and generation of energy from clean energy sources. Its portfolio currently consists of wind, solar and hydro power generation assets. The company owns and operates two wind projects named Baia and East Wind, two photovoltaic solar power production plants named Corabia and PowerLIVE, and two hydroelectric facilities named Rott and Zagra.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jade Power Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jade Power Trust (TNSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jade Power Trust (OTC: TNSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jade Power Trust's (TNSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jade Power Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Jade Power Trust (TNSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jade Power Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Jade Power Trust (TNSTF)?

A

The stock price for Jade Power Trust (OTC: TNSTF) is $1.95752 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jade Power Trust (TNSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jade Power Trust.

Q

When is Jade Power Trust (OTC:TNSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Jade Power Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jade Power Trust (TNSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jade Power Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Jade Power Trust (TNSTF) operate in?

A

Jade Power Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.