Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
0.02/6.65%
52 Wk
0 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
10.7M
Payout Ratio
37.78
Open
-
P/E
6.02
EPS
0.02
Shares
28.6M
Outstanding
Findev Inc is a real estate financing company that lends money to real estate projects that are identified as uniquely positioned to generate above-average returns in a two to three-year timeframe. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. It focus on real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

Findev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Findev (TNSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Findev (OTCPK: TNSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Findev's (TNSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Findev.

Q

What is the target price for Findev (TNSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Findev

Q

Current Stock Price for Findev (TNSGF)?

A

The stock price for Findev (OTCPK: TNSGF) is $0.37456 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:16:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Findev (TNSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Findev.

Q

When is Findev (OTCPK:TNSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Findev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Findev (TNSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Findev.

Q

What sector and industry does Findev (TNSGF) operate in?

A

Findev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.